Helsinki Says West Should Not Consider Assistance Provided to Ukraine as 'Charity'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The West should understand that the assistance provided to Ukraine should not be considered as charity, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said on Friday, commenting on remarks that Kiev should be grateful for the support it receives.

During the NATO summit in Vilnius earlier in the week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was "unprecedented and absurd" that NATO set no time frame neither for granting Ukraine membership nor formally inviting it. Senior US and UK officials criticized Zelenskyy, saying that Ukraine should show some gratitude for the assistance provided to it.

"We in the west need to understand that obviously, this (Western support for Ukraine) is not charity because Ukraine is fighting for us.

They are fighting for our liberty and the European security architecture," Valtonen told the Financial Times.

According to the Finnish minister, the West remains committed to supporting Ukraine, considering it its own interest.

"I wouldn't say there's any fatigue and I hope there never will be," Valtonen added.

On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius on Wednesday, G7 member states presented the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of additional military equipment, expanded intelligence sharing and new training programs for the Ukrainian military, as well as the development of industrial capacities.