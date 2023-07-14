Open Menu

Helsinki Says West Should Not Consider Assistance Provided To Ukraine As 'Charity'

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Helsinki Says West Should Not Consider Assistance Provided to Ukraine as 'Charity'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The West should understand that the assistance provided to Ukraine should not be considered as charity, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said on Friday, commenting on remarks that Kiev should be grateful for the support it receives.

During the NATO summit in Vilnius earlier in the week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was "unprecedented and absurd" that NATO set no time frame neither for granting Ukraine membership nor formally inviting it. Senior US and UK officials criticized Zelenskyy, saying that Ukraine should show some gratitude for the assistance provided to it.

"We in the west need to understand that obviously, this (Western support for Ukraine) is not charity because Ukraine is fighting for us.

They are fighting for our liberty and the European security architecture," Valtonen told the Financial Times.

According to the Finnish minister, the West remains committed to supporting Ukraine, considering it its own interest. 

"I wouldn't say there's any fatigue and I hope there never will be," Valtonen added.

On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius on Wednesday, G7 member states presented the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of additional military equipment, expanded intelligence sharing and new training programs for the Ukrainian military, as well as the development of industrial capacities.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Vilnius Kiev United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha

43 seconds ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of France on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

45 minutes ago
 Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia Cup

1 hour ago
 IDB President assures PM of continued support to P ..

IDB President assures PM of continued support to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

3 hours ago
African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in ..

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in surprising encounters

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

13 hours ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

13 hours ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

13 hours ago
 Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

13 hours ago
 Two-day national conference on population to start ..

Two-day national conference on population to start on July 14

13 hours ago

More Stories From World