Henan province cuts 52.7 mln tonnes of coal overcapacity

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Central China 's Henan Province has cut its coal overcapacity by 52.7 million tonnes in the past three years, said local authorities.

Henan plans to reduce a total of 62.5 million tonnes of coal overcapacity between 2016 and 2020.

More than 111,000 staff, who were working in related enterprises and were influenced by the reduction of overcapacity, have been provided new jobs, according to the local authorities.

This year, the province will cut its coal overcapacity by 10 million tonnes and shut down five coal mines to meet the five-year goal.