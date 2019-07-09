UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Henan Province Cuts 52.7 Mln Tonnes Of Coal Overcapacity

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:54 PM

Henan province cuts 52.7 mln tonnes of coal overcapacity

Central China's Henan Province has cut its coal overcapacity by 52.7 million tonnes in the past three years, said local authorities

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Central China's Henan Province has cut its coal overcapacity by 52.7 million tonnes in the past three years, said local authorities.

Henan plans to reduce a total of 62.5 million tonnes of coal overcapacity between 2016 and 2020.

More than 111,000 staff, who were working in related enterprises and were influenced by the reduction of overcapacity, have been provided new jobs, according to the local authorities.

This year, the province will cut its coal overcapacity by 10 million tonnes and shut down five coal mines to meet the five-year goal.

Related Topics

China 2016 2020 Million Jobs

Recent Stories

ANF recovers 34kg illicit medicines

58 seconds ago

Int'l conference on role of minorities on Wednesda ..

1 minute ago

NGOs directed to get registered till July 15

1 minute ago

Afghan Red Crescent Hopes ICRC to Resume Operation ..

1 minute ago

CTD playing frontline role in war on terror: IGP

17 minutes ago

'Maybe this year will be the one', says Senegal's ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.