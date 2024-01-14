Hendrickx dethrones Gubanova for first European figure skating gold

Kaunas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Belgian Loena Hendrickx dethroned title-holder Georgian Anastasiia Gubanova to claim her first gold at the European figure skating championships on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Hendrickx had been favourite to win the title last year but fell twice in her free skate and settled for silver behind surprise winner Gubanova.

The Belgian made no mistake this time, leading all the way in Kaunas to nail the title with 213.25 points for her almost perfect free skate to music by Beyonce and Madonna.

"I think it was one of the best competitions from the enjoyment point of view because normally after the jumps I start enjoying but it really felt that after the triple-triple I was relaxed," she said.

"I know I can do better, but I'm super happy because I had so much fun on the ice.

"There were a lot of nerves. I felt pressure but I tried to enjoy my performance and I think I never enjoyed a program as much as I did here."

Gubanova, 21, moved up from third after the short program to take silver (206.52), with Belgian teenager Nina Pinzarrone completing the podium (202.

29).

In the absence of the Russian skaters, two-time world medallist Hendrickx, winner of Skate America this season, achieved her first continental title.

She will bid to upset Japan's Kaori Sakamoto, the two-time defending champion, at the world championships in Montreal in March.

Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri successfully defended their ice dance title, taking advantage of the continued absence of Olympic champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.

Performing to music from the movie "The Theory of Everything", Guignard and Fabbri scored a total of 214.38 points after their free skate.

Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson claimed silver with 210.82 points with a light-hearted and energetic routine to music from "Rocky."

Competition between the two pairs has been intense all season with the British pair beating the Italians in the NHK Trophy before Guignard and Fabbri gained revenge in the Grand Prix Final.

Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius of Lithuania took bronze with 203.37 points.