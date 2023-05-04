Henkel Completes Sale of Assets in Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) German chemical and consumer goods company Henkel said on Thursday it had completed the sale of its assets in Russia, for a transaction price of 54 billion rubles ($687 million).

"The transaction has meanwhile been completed; the sale price amounts to 54 billion rubles (around 600 million Euros)," the company's statement read.

The company's 11 plants in Russia produced adhesive materials, detergents, cosmetics and personal care products. Henkel has assured that the 2,500 workers employed in the country will not lose their jobs and will continue to be paid.

Henkel announced its decision to stop its business activities in Russia last year in condemnation of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. On April 20, 2023, the company announced the signing of an agreement on the sale of its activities in Russia to local financial investors.