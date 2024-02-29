Henry Restricts Australia To 147-4 At Tea In First NZ Test
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) New Zealand seamer Matt Henry took the key wickets of Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja as Australia were 147-4 at tea on the opening day of the first Test in Wellington.
Henry dismissed Smith for 31 just before lunch then bowled Khawaja for 33 after the break on a green wicket at the Basin Reserve.
Scott Kuggeleijn got in on the action by removing the out-of-form Marnus Labuschagne for one while rising star Will O'Rourke accounted for Travis Head also for one as Australia lost four wickets for 28 runs and were tottering at 89-4.
But Mitch Marsh with an unbeaten 39 and Cameron Green on 23 led the fightback with a 58-run partnership off 69 balls.
After winning the toss and sending the tourists in, New Zealand's pace bowlers were frustrated by Smith and Khawaja initially as they put on 61 before Henry got the breakthrough.
Smith, promoted to open for the second Test in a row after the retirement of David Warner, lasted 71 deliveries, crunching four boundaries, before succumbing.
Henry induced him to play back to a delivery that nipped away to take the edge, with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell collecting a sharp diving catch in front of first slip.
Labuschagne departed after a defensive knock, getting a thick outside edge to Daryl Mitchell at slip off Kuggeleijn, with Khawaja and Head following in quick succession.
Henry's inswinger took out the stump of Khawaja before Head went after O'Rourke's but clipped the ball to Blundell.
New Zealand are looking for a first Test victory over Australia since 2011 and came into the two-match series on the back of a 2-0 sweep against South Africa this month.
Australia kept faith with the XI who lost the second Test at home to the West Indies in the drawn 1-1 series in January.
