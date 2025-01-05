Henry, Young power New Zealand to nine-wicket ODI win over Sri Lanka

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Matt Henry claimed four wickets and Will Young scored an unbeaten 90 Sunday as New Zealand coasted to a nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international.

The tourists never recovered after slumping to 23-4 inside 10 overs, dismissed in the 44th over for 178 after being asked to bat in Wellington.

In response, Young was barely flustered during a fluent 86-ball knock, putting on 93 for the opening stand with Rachin Ravindra, who scored 45.

Mark Chapman was not out 29 as the home side reached the target from 26.2 overs in an emphatic start to the three-match series.

Coming off a productive Test series against England, Henry was a handful with the new ball in seam-friendly conditions, taking the key wicket of opener Pathum Nissanka for nine in the fifth over.

The relentless seamer returned to help mop up the tail, finishing with 4-19 off 10 overs.

Seamers Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy snared two wickets each, capitalising on bouncy conditions offering some sideways movement at the Basin Reserve.

Opener Avishka Fernando rode out the early storm to top score with 56 off 63 balls, hitting six fours and a six.

He put on 87 for the fifth wicket with Janith Liyanage, who departed for 36, caught in the deep from off-spinner Mitchell Santner.

Captain Santner also took three catches and produced a sharp run-out of danger man Kamindu Mendis, hitting the stumps from side-on when a risky single was attempted.

Tailenders Wanindu Hasaranga (35) and Chamidu Wickramasinghe (22) scored late runs before both were caught off Henry.

Batting conditions improved later in the day, allowing right-hander Young to continue his resurgent form.

The 32-year-old was named player of the series following the 3-0 Test sweep in India before scoring 42 and 60 in his only appearance during the home Test series loss to England.

Young punished Sri Lanka's attack through the leg side in particular, scoring 10 of his 12 fours there.

Wickramsinghe took the only wicket, when Ravindra was caught on the deep square leg boundary.

Seamer Eshan Malinga made an ineffective international debut, conceding 41 runs from his five overs.

The second game is in Hamilton on Wednesday.

New Zealand won the preceding Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka 2-1.