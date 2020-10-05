UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hepatitis C: Silent Killer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:54 PM

Hepatitis C: silent killer

A trio of researchers were awarded the Nobel Medicine Prize on Monday for their discovery of the Hepatitis C virus, paving the way for blood tests and new treatments

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :A trio of researchers were awarded the Nobel Medicine prize on Monday for their discovery of the Hepatitis C virus, paving the way for blood tests and new treatments.

Thanks to their work the disease is now largely curable. Yet there are more than 70 million people living with the virus, the vast majority of which are not diagnosed.

- 400,000 deaths - Unlike Hepatitis A, which is spread via polluted food or water, Hepatitis C is a blood-borne pathogen that causes liver diseases such as cancer and cirrhosis.

Patients can often be infected for years -- sometimes decades -- without showing symptoms, making Hepatitis C difficult to diagnose until infection gets serious.

Its effects can range from illness lasting a few weeks to life-long medical conditions.

The World Health Organization says Hepatitis C kills around 400,000 people a year, although that is likely to be an underestimate as many patients die from liver failure before they are diagnosed.

In all, hepatitis viruses kill more than a million people every year, putting it on a par with other global health threats such as HIV and tuberculosis.

Incidence is especially high in the Eastern Mediterranean and Europe, according to the WHO.

The most common modes of infection are sharing needles, blood transfusions, unsafe healthcare or unprotected sex.

- New treatments - Americans Harvey Alter and Charles Rice together with Briton Michael Houghton were honoured for discovering the Hepatitis C virus, which is distinct from two other viral strains, A and B.

Their work allowed the rapid development of antiviral drugs and blood tests, although there is no vaccine against Hepatitis C.

Around 80 percent of people exposed to the virus develop chronic conditions, particularly cirrhosis -- scarring of the liver, which can lead to organ failure.

For years treatment for Hepatitis C was only moderately effective -- curing roughly half of patients -- and came with a string of undesirable side effects.

But a new generation of drugs known as direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) have seen success rates soar, with around 95 percent of patients who are treated being cured.

- Unequal access - However new treatment regimens remain prohibitively expensive in many regions.

In 2017, the WHO estimated that just 19 percent of those infected globally received a diagnosis. Fewer than 10 percent received DAAs.

The Nobel committee said Monday that the world could for the first time eradicate Hepatitis C.

"To achieve this goal, international efforts facilitating blood testing and making antiviral drugs available across the globe will be required," it said.

The committee said that the work of Alter, Rice and Houghton had saved "millions of lives".

Related Topics

World Water Europe Drugs Lead Needles 2017 Cancer All From Blood Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Gender Balance I ..

26 minutes ago

RAK International Airport to welcome all passenger ..

26 minutes ago

Etisalat and du to roll out special offerings for ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Civil Aviation Day makes us proud: SIAA

56 minutes ago

Platini backs 'best fit' Giroud for France

2 minutes ago

Blood donation camp to be set up for thalassemia c ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.