Her Brother Vanished In Mexico, Then A Gunman Killed Her
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Tijuana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Angelita Almeras helped to locate the remains of several hundred missing Mexicans while looking for her own brother -- a search that ended abruptly this week when a gunman killed her.
In the violence-plagued Latin American nation, even trying to track down one of the more than 100,000 people who have disappeared can be fraught with danger.
Almeras, a 27-year-old single mother of two, had asked the government for protection a week ago due to intensifying threats by telephone and social media, people close to her told AFP on Friday.
But help never arrived. And on Thursday she was gunned down at the beauty salon where she worked in the city of Tecate across the border from the US state of California.
According to activists, she is one of eight people killed since 2021 while searching for missing persons in Mexico.
"This should never have happened," said Paula Sandoval, a friend of Almeras who is also searching for a brother kidnapped in 2020.
"If the authorities had done their job, this wouldn't have happened. Neither she nor her family deserved this," she added.
Almeras's brother Jose disappeared along with his girlfriend in 2018, when Tecate suffered an escalation of violence linked to drug trafficking.
As part of their effort to find him, Almeras and her mother founded a group called "Union and Strength for Our Disappeared."
Sandoval remembered her as a "warrior" with a big heart who was committed to the cause.
"She always helped the victims... She always ran to them if called on," she said.
