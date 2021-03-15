(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) American singer Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, known professionally as H.E.R., won the Song of the Year Grammy for her "I Can't Breathe" single.

The song was released in June, 2020, less than one month after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Floyd's death, captured on a bystander's cellphone, sparked a wave of "I Can't Breathe" (the last words of the African American man) protests across the United States against racially motivated police brutality.