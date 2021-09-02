Herat Women Protesting Exclusion From Politics Under Taliban Rule - Source

Women took to the streets in the western Afghan city of Herat on Thursday to protest exclusion from the country's political life under the regime of Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), a source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Women took to the streets in the western Afghan city of Herat on Thursday to protest exclusion from the country's political life under the regime of Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), a source told Sputnik.

Female activists, students and government workers demanded that their rights be guaranteed.

They warned that no government would be stable without female presence.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, told Italy's La Repubblica that there would be no female ministers in a new unity government, which he said the regime was on the verge of forming. He did not rule out that women would be allowed to take on minor roles in the administration, police and judiciary.