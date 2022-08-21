UrduPoint.com

Hercules Star Kevin Sorbo Says 'Stop Sending Money To Ukraine'

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Hercules Star Kevin Sorbo Says 'Stop Sending Money to Ukraine'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) American actor Kevin David Sorbo known for his role as Hercules in The Legendary Journeys tv series has called for a halt in Western support to Kiev.

"Stop sending money to Ukraine," Sorbo said on social media on Saturday.

On Friday, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden had signed a memorandum authorizing a drawdown of $775 million worth of military assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier in August, Biden announced up to $1 billion in security aid to Ukraine for military equipment, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), surface-to-air missile systems and munitions.

Earlier this week, the Ukraine Support Tracker of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy said that financial assistance to Ukraine from Western countries "dried up" in July, with Kiev having received only 1.

5 billion Euros ($1.512 billion) last month.

Major actors such as Germany, France or Italy, have not made any significant new pledges, the Ukraine Support Tracker said.

Ukraine's Bureau of Economic Security admitted in early July that it had identified cases of sale of humanitarian aid and military goods supplied by Western countries to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation. Approximately 10 criminal cases have been initiated over such incidents.

