UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Herd COVID Immunity In 8 Russian Regions Exceeds 25% - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:52 PM

Herd COVID Immunity in 8 Russian Regions Exceeds 25% - Putin

Eight Russian regions have developed herd immunity against the coronavirus, with the share of covered population exceeding 25 percent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Eight Russian regions have developed herd immunity against the coronavirus, with the share of covered population exceeding 25 percent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We carry out a lot of research, including on the so-called herd immunity or population immunity.

It is already clear that in eight Russian regions this population immunity has exceeded 25 percent," Putin told Russia's Rossiya 1 television channel.

Related Topics

Russia Immunity Vladimir Putin TV Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCOC suggests top to bottom approach to open educa ..

32 minutes ago

Horror crash left cyclist Jakobsen with one tooth, ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Situation in Belarus Stabilizing

3 minutes ago

Europe May Face Spike in Hospitalizations, Mortali ..

4 minutes ago

159 schools, 85,000 students affected by Beirut's ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese envoy calls for more support for Iraq

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.