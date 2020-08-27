Herd COVID Immunity in 8 Russian Regions Exceeds 25% - Putin

Eight Russian regions have developed herd immunity against the coronavirus, with the share of covered population exceeding 25 percent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

"We carry out a lot of research, including on the so-called herd immunity or population immunity.

It is already clear that in eight Russian regions this population immunity has exceeded 25 percent," Putin told Russia's Rossiya 1 television channel.