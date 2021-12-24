UrduPoint.com

Herd Immunity To COVID-19 In Russia At 60.4% - Deputy Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 08:21 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The level of herd immunity to COVID-19 in Russia has reached 60.4% as 77.8 million people received their first vaccine dose and 73.1 million became fully vaccinated, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday.

"As of December 24, vaccination with the first component was given out 77,876,905 times, full-cycle vaccination 73,106,249 times. The herd immunity level in Russia is 60.4%.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted yesterday, this is not enough to consider our country's population sufficiently protected from the coronavirus," Golikova said.

She further urged Russian citizens to get immunized against the virus as a free and safe "New Year's present" for themselves and their loved ones.

Vaccination is available in all regions of Russia. In August 2020, the country's health ministry registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Center.

