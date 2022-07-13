UrduPoint.com

Hermitage Barcelona Project Founders Demand $141Mln Compensation From City Hall - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Hermitage Barcelona Project Founders Demand $141Mln Compensation From City Hall - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Founders of the Hermitage Barcelona project are demanding that the government of the Spanish city pay 141 million Euros ($141.5 million) in compensation for damages for obstacles that prevented the opening of the museum, newspaper El Pais newspaper reported, citing documents at its disposal.

Of this amount, 5.5 million euros are needed as costs and expenses the company incurred while developing the project, and 135.5 million euros for loss of profit the initiative would have brought, if implemented, according to the Spanish newspaper.

In a claim submitted to the Barcelona City Council on June 21, the Hermitage Barcelona company said that preparations for the museum's creation dated back to 2013. According to the company, the implementation of the project has become impossible due to "the unjustified delay in resolving the issue by the city council" and the ultimate "refusal to formalize an agreement" with the Port Authority of Barcelona.

If the city hall refuses to pay compensation, founders of the project are likely to file a lawsuit, the news outlet reported. According to the Spanish newspaper, the resolution of the conflict may take at least four years.

In January, sources in the Hermitage Barcelona company confirmed to Sputnik that representatives of the project had abandoned the idea of opening a branch of the St. Petersburg's State Hermitage Museum in the Catalan capital due to the position of the mayor's office.

Negotiations on the Hermitage museum center in Barcelona have been going on since 2012. The construction was initially scheduled to begin in the port of Barcelona in 2016, while the museum was expected to be opened by 2019. In May 2021, the port leadership approved the construction, but the initiative was not supported by the city authorities, who challenged the port's decision in a Spanish court.

In October 2021, representatives of the Hermitage Barcelona project filed a lawsuit against the decision of the mayor's office, citing the exhaustion of administrative resources and ways to resolve the conflict through a consensus. At the same time, founders of the project told Sputnik that they were ready to stay in the city if the initiative was welcomed by the then or future local administration.

Related Topics

Resolution Company St. Petersburg Barcelona Same January May June October 2016 2019 Government Agreement Million Court

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

4 hours ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

4 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.