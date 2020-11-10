UrduPoint.com
Hermitage Museum Head Says Discussions About Restoring Palmyra Monuments Still Underway

The discussion about restoration of the monuments of Palmyra, destroyed during the Syrian civil war, still continues, Mikhail Piotrovsky, the director of the State Hermitage Museum said on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The discussion about restoration of the monuments of Palmyra, destroyed during the Syrian civil war, still continues, Mikhail Piotrovsky, the director of the State Hermitage Museum said on Tuesday.

Ambassador-at-large Eleonora Mitrofanova told Sputnik in July that there would be no large-scale restoration of Palmyra's monuments in the near future and the only available option was to preserve the most damaged ancient buildings so that they would not deteriorate completely.

"There are major discussions [about] what to restore, what not to restore, can we restore, why .

.. as well as who should be making decisions - international bodies of UNESCO, state agencies of Syria or whatever we agree on. There are a lot of issues like that," Piotrovsky said during an online press conference.

He recalled that the Russian stone industry association had previously offered to restore the Palmyra architectural museum complex.

The ancient city, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, changed hands multiple times during the civil war in Syria, which resulted in some of its most important monuments being blown up by terrorists.

