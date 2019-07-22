UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hero Of Stenin Contest Award-Winning Photo To Receive Medical Treatment In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:11 PM

Hero of Stenin Contest Award-Winning Photo to Receive Medical Treatment in Moscow

Iraqi boy Qassem Qadim, 13, who became a hero after being featured as the main subject of an award winning photo of the 2018 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, has arrived in Moscow again to receive medical treatment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Iraqi boy Qassem Qadim, 13, who became a hero after being featured as the main subject of an award winning photo of the 2018 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, has arrived in Moscow again to receive medical treatment.

Qassem was captured on a photo called "Desire for Life" by photographer Taisir Mahdi, which won the top prize in the contest's sports category. The picture shows Qassem, who lost his leg in a terrorist attack, playing football with his friends.

The boy visited Moscow in May and was examined at the Moscow Institute of Emergency Children's Surgery and Traumatology, which developed a treatment plan for the boy.

The treatment plan will be carried out by the Russian bureau of prosthetics company Ottobock. The treatment costs are fully covered by the Russian Spartak Moscow football club's charity foundation for children. The Central Muslim Spiritual board of Russia and the Muslim community of the town of Krasnogorsk will cover Qadim's living costs.

In Moscow, the boy will meet people with whom he has already made close friendships, including Spartak players and performers from the Great Moscow State Circus. He will also attend a performance at the Moskvarium science and entertainment center of sea wildlife, and watch a movie called "Flight over Moscow" at Zaryadye Park.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, famous Russian pediatrician Leonid Roshal and academic Amiran Revishvili have also supported Qadim so that he can receive treatment in Moscow.

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. Its main goal is to support young photographers, aged between 18 and 33, and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism. This contest is a platform for talented, empathetic and open-minded photographers.

Related Topics

Football Attack Terrorist Film And Movies Sports Moscow Russia Company Young Krasnogorsk May 2018 Muslim From Top

Recent Stories

144 Pakistani Undergrads Head This Fall to U.S. Ca ..

3 minutes ago

Stands with Fatima like so many others who are fac ..

9 minutes ago

Offering comment upon PM visit to US is wastage of ..

9 minutes ago

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi calls NA meetin ..

9 minutes ago

CAA takes a U-turn, removes compulsory plastic wra ..

9 minutes ago

Kenya's finance minister, top officials arrested f ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.