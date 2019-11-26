UrduPoint.com
Heroin Mainly Enters The European Union Through Bulgaria, Greece - EU Drugs Agency

Heroin Mainly Enters the European Union Through Bulgaria, Greece - EU Drugs Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Heroin predominantly enters the European Union at land border-crossing points in Bulgaria and Greece, the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) stated in its annual report which was published on Tuesday.

The EU Drug Markets Report 2019, compiled by EMCDDA in partnership with the European police agency Europol, highlighted the prevalence of drugs trafficking along what they called the "Balkan route."

Originating in Afghanistan and Pakistan, and passing through Iran, Turkey and the Balkan region, this route provides the shortest distance and the most direct land route for traffickers to reach European markets, the report said.

Since 2013, heroin trafficking has increasingly involved large shipments comprising goods in excess of 100 kilograms (220.

5 Pounds), the report said. Shipments are hidden either on container ships and transported across the Mediterranean Sea, or most commonly, stashed in lorries, buses and cars among legal cargo.

The report also outlined that there was growing evidence that the final step of heroin production is taking place in several European countries. Between 2014 and 2017, 21 heroin production factories were dismantled in Europe, 18 of these were in Greece.

Heroin seizures in the European Union have remained stable since 2015, at around 5 tonnes per year. However, the EMCDDA noted that this amount is less than 5 percent of the total quantity of heroin consumed in the EU. In 2017, an estimated 149 tonnes of heroin was consumed in EU countries.

