MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Moscow believes that the heroism of Kazakh security forces and the assistance of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) allowed to promptly suppress terrorists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"These are, of course, the effective actions of the Kazakh security forces, heroic actions ...

And the assistance that, at the request of the head of state of Kazakhstan, was provided through the CSTO. The CSTO also showed its effectiveness, we see ... how useful and how necessary it is to continue the process of adjusting coordination within the CSTO through all military structures to continue the process of general military organizational development, military exercises, and maneuvers," Peskov told reporters.