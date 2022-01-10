UrduPoint.com

Heroism Of Kazakh Security Forces, CSTO's Help Allowed To Suppress Terrorists - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Heroism of Kazakh Security Forces, CSTO's Help Allowed to Suppress Terrorists - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Moscow believes that the heroism of Kazakh security forces and the assistance of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) allowed to promptly suppress terrorists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"These are, of course, the effective actions of the Kazakh security forces, heroic actions ...

And the assistance that, at the request of the head of state of Kazakhstan, was provided through the CSTO. The CSTO also showed its effectiveness, we see ... how useful and how necessary it is to continue the process of adjusting coordination within the CSTO through all military structures to continue the process of general military organizational development, military exercises, and maneuvers," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Kazakhstan All

Recent Stories

China's Green Transition Not Going Smoothly - Russ ..

China's Green Transition Not Going Smoothly - Russian Trade Representative

1 minute ago
 Local body elections in Islamabad to be conducted ..

Local body elections in Islamabad to be conducted through EVM: Shibli Faraz

1 minute ago
 India reports 179,723 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 179,723 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Putin Says Kazakhstan Faced Threat to Statehood Ca ..

Putin Says Kazakhstan Faced Threat to Statehood Caused by Destructive Forces

1 minute ago
 Ningyo Art & Beauty exhibition starts on Tuesday

Ningyo Art & Beauty exhibition starts on Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Fawad greets Hafiz Farhat on appointment as advise ..

Fawad greets Hafiz Farhat on appointment as adviser to CM Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.