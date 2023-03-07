UrduPoint.com

Hersh Laughs, Declines To Comment On Report That Pro-Ukraine Group Sabotaged Nord Stream

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Hersh Laughs, Declines to Comment on Report That Pro-Ukraine Group Sabotaged Nord Stream

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh declined to comment to Sputnik on a New York Times report released Tuesday that claimed an independent pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh declined to comment to Sputnik on a New York Times report released Tuesday that claimed an independent pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines.

"Well, I'm just looking at it. Gee, the sources aren't named," Hersh told Sputnik on Tuesday, laughing. "I've got nothing to say.

"

The New York Times report, which cited anonymous US officials, claimed that intelligence indicated that a pro-Ukrainian group was behind attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines last year. The saboteurs were most likely Ukrainian or Russian nationals, the report also said, adding that no US or UK nationals were involved.

Earlier this year, Hersh published a report assigning responsibility for the attacks to the United States and its allies. However, the Biden administration has denied involvement in the attacks.

Related Topics

Russia Seymour Nord New York United Kingdom United States

Recent Stories

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pak ..

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 Others Found Alive - Governor

6 minutes ago
 Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women' ..

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women's history week in senate

6 minutes ago
 Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqb ..

Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqbal

6 minutes ago
 Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very Hig ..

Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force - ..

6 minutes ago
 Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measur ..

Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measures

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.