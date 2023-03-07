Hersh Laughs, Declines to Comment on Report That Pro-Ukraine Group Sabotaged Nord Stream

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh declined to comment to Sputnik on a New York Times report released Tuesday that claimed an independent pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh declined to comment to Sputnik on a New York Times report released Tuesday that claimed an independent pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines.

"Well, I'm just looking at it. Gee, the sources aren't named," Hersh told Sputnik on Tuesday, laughing. "I've got nothing to say.

"

The New York Times report, which cited anonymous US officials, claimed that intelligence indicated that a pro-Ukrainian group was behind attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines last year. The saboteurs were most likely Ukrainian or Russian nationals, the report also said, adding that no US or UK nationals were involved.

Earlier this year, Hersh published a report assigning responsibility for the attacks to the United States and its allies. However, the Biden administration has denied involvement in the attacks.