Hersh Not Ruling Out US, NATO Entering Conflict With Russia If Kiev Begins Losing

(@FahadShabbir)

US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who recently authored a bombshell report about the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, does not rule out the possibility that the United States may enter a conflict with Russia if Ukraine begins losing and other NATO allies step in

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who recently authored a bombshell report about the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, does not rule out the possibility that the United States may enter a conflict with Russia if Ukraine begins losing and other NATO allies step in.

"We did stupid things then (during Vietnam), and I think I'm worried that we're going to start and do something else. I don't know what happens if it goes bad for the Ukrainians, and you have all this man power, they're exercising, the 82nd (Airborne) has even rotated troops back already, they've been there so long. 101st (Airborne) is there. A lot of weapons and arms are coming. I'm told the game is going to be that this is NATO, we're supporting NATO in offensive operations against the Russians, which isn't going to fool the world or fool much of us I hope, it is us fighting Russia and why we want to do that?" Hersh said at the National Press Club in Washington.

The journalist recalled that the Russians did not lose the Stalingrad battle, despite the enormous losses.

"I mean, come on, we really wanna mess up with these guys? I don't think so ... It seems we're not prepared. I don't know," he added.

In January, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that the Ukraine conflict resulted from a years-long hybrid war the United States has waged against Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict not only through arms supply to Ukraine but also through training of its troops on their soil.