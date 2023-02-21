UrduPoint.com

Hersh Says Will Testify Neither Before UNSC Nor US Congress About Nord Stream Blasts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Pulitzer Prize-winning US journalist Seymour Hersh told Sputnik he is not going to testify either before the UN Security Council or US Congress regarding his investigative report about the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Pulitzer Prize-winning US journalist Seymour Hersh told Sputnik he is not going to testify either before the UN Security Council or US Congress regarding his investigative report about the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.

"Because I'm still writing stuff, and it's very simple. I've been called by a lot of politicians. From all over the world. I was just speaking with the Germans. They are trying to convene a big conference, I don't know where, at Max Planck Institute, or some place like that. I just don't do anything political. So I'm just a reporter. I don't get involved in the UN. I don't get involved in the Senate," Hersh told Sputnik.

"I don't go to Congress to testify. I just don't do that ..

. I've never testified, you'll never see me testifying before Congress. Other people do, journalists do, I've never done it," he added.

Earlier this month, Hersh published a report detailing how US Navy divers had allegedly planted explosives under the pipelines, which Norway activated three months later.

US President Joe Biden allegedly decided to sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines after more than nine months of secret discussions with his national security team, the report based on insider information from a source said.

The US government has repeatedly denied involvement in the blowing up of the Russian pipelines, while the Russian government has demanded an open investigation.

Russia called a UN Security Council meeting on the issue on Tuesday.

