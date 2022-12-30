UrduPoint.com

Hershey Sued For Allegedly Selling Chocolate With Harmful Levels Of Lead, Cadmium - Filing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Hershey Sued for Allegedly Selling Chocolate With Harmful Levels of Lead, Cadmium - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) A consumer is suing the Hershey Company for allegedly selling chocolate products that contain harmful levels of lead and cadmium, court documents revealed.

"Defendants fails to disclose on the Products' packaging that the Products contain lead and cadmium," the lawsuit said on Thursday.

"Defendant's advertising and marketing campaign for the Products is false, deceptive, and misleading because it does not disclose the high levels of lead and cadmium in the Products."

The complaint was filed by Christopher Lazazzaro of New York, who claims he was injured and lost money as a result of Hershey Company's alleged conduct.

The complaint claims Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate, Lily's Extra Dark Chocolate and Lily's Extreme Dark Chocolate contain lead and cadmium.

Hershey completed its acquisition of Lily's chocolate products in 2021.

Related Topics

Injured Company Lead New York Money Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for f ..

Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for federal pensioners

35 minutes ago
 Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

50 minutes ago
 Winners of Arabic Poetry Criticism Award announced

Winners of Arabic Poetry Criticism Award announced

50 minutes ago
 Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

3 hours ago
 Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms ..

Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms in row

3 hours ago
 Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France ..

Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.