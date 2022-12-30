Hershey Sued for Allegedly Selling Chocolate With Harmful Levels of Lead, Cadmium - Filing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) A consumer is suing the Hershey Company for allegedly selling chocolate products that contain harmful levels of lead and cadmium, court documents revealed.

"Defendants fails to disclose on the Products' packaging that the Products contain lead and cadmium," the lawsuit said on Thursday.

"Defendant's advertising and marketing campaign for the Products is false, deceptive, and misleading because it does not disclose the high levels of lead and cadmium in the Products."

The complaint was filed by Christopher Lazazzaro of New York, who claims he was injured and lost money as a result of Hershey Company's alleged conduct.

The complaint claims Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate, Lily's Extra Dark Chocolate and Lily's Extreme Dark Chocolate contain lead and cadmium.

Hershey completed its acquisition of Lily's chocolate products in 2021.