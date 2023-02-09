UrduPoint.com

Hersh's Report On Nord Stream Explosions To Entail Consequences For US - Russian Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Moscow is confident that there will be consequences for the United States after the publication of the report of investigative journalist Seymour Hersh on Washington's involvement in the explosions at Nord Streams, despite the fact that US officials deny everything, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Hersh, Pulitzer prize winner, published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later.

According to the report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.

"How and in what formats to proceed taking into account Hersh's report is a separate question. I think there will be consequences of this, they simply cannot fail to appear, despite all the numerous denials that immediately followed from officials from Washington," Ryabkov said.

