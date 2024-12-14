Herzog Says 'stereotypical' AI Inferior To Human Directors
Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Legendary German director Werner Herzog, known for his epic shoots and daring bets, fears nothing on the film set -- especially not artificial intelligence, which he tells AFP is "too stupid" to make good movies.
The director of "Aguirre, the Wrath of God" (1972), which was perilously filmed in the jungle, and "Fitzcarraldo" (1982), for which he had a 300-tonne boat hauled over a mountain, does not believe artificial intelligence will change the world of cinema.+
"It will be a wonderful tool for real estate," the famously eccentric and opinionated 82-year-old German told AFP.
"You can be in Paris, you can sit at home in Paris, and somebody offers you a house in Hawaii, and walks you through it.
It's a perfect tool for this.
"But it is not a tool for storytelling," he said.
Asked whether an AI-powered system like ChatGPT could write screenplays, he said he had been impressed by some of its poetry but did not believe it posed a threat to human creation.
"They can do it. If it's stereotypical, yes, they can do it. Or even making films, but it will not make films as good as mine," he said.
"Artificial intelligence is too stupid for that."
Herzog was in Paris during a retrospective of his most recent films at the Pompidou Centre and ahead of the launch of the French edition of his memoirs, "Every Man for Himself and God Against All".
