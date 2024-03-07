Open Menu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Launches SAUDI MADE Servers During LEAP 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise launches SAUDI MADE servers during LEAP 24

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced during the LEAP 2024 conference being held at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center its provision of “SAUDI MADE” HPE servers, following the opening of its new production facility in Riyadh.

HPE, in collaboration with Alfanar, will annually produce thousands of servers from the HPE ProLiant computing portfolio. This will occur in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Investment, the Saudi Exports Development Authority "SAUDI EXPORTS," and the Communications and Space Technology Commission.

The initiative aims to meet growing demand and produce technology that ensures security and reliability, bearing the label SAUDI MADE, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

On this occasion, Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Haitham Al-Ohali described the collaboration as a significant step in showcasing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's role as a global leader in technology manufacturing and a driver of the digital economy in the Kingdom.

He added the current collaboration with HPE and Alfanar represents the start of production lines in the Kingdom, demonstrating significant progress in the Kingdom's technological landscape.

