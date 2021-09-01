Hezb-e-Islami Party Will 'Unconditionally' Support Any Form of New Afghan Govt. - Leader

The Afghan Hezb-e-Islami party is not aiming to participate in the country's new government, but will support the new administration unconditionally, the party's leader, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Afghan Hezb-e-Islami party is not aiming to participate in the country's new government, but will support the new administration unconditionally, the party's leader, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

"We do not have any conditions to participate in the government other than the assignment of competent persons," Hekmatyar said, specifying that his party was "not very willing to be a partner in the new government. [But] we support the Taliban [a terrorist group, banned in Russia] in whatever way they form a government, unconditionally."

The Hezb-e-Islami party leader said he was against a coalition government but emphasized that the new government in Afghanistan must comply with the wishes of the Afghans.

Asked about the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group, banned in Russia), Gulbuddin Hekmatyar told Anadolu that there had been false propaganda about IS and other foreign fighters in Afghanistan.

"Their numbers were very few in the past and even less today. It is impossible to consider them as a threat at all," he said.

The Hezb-e-Islami party leader also highlighted Turkey's role, saying that Ankara has been one of Afghanistan's best friends.

A spokesman of the Taliban movement told Sputnik on Tuesday that consultations on the new Afghan government had been concluded and its results would be announced soon.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that the US and the international community were in no rush to recognize the Taliban, which took over the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan.