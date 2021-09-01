UrduPoint.com

Hezb-e-Islami Party Will 'Unconditionally' Support Any Form Of New Afghan Govt. - Leader

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 03:18 PM

Hezb-e-Islami Party Will 'Unconditionally' Support Any Form of New Afghan Govt. - Leader

The Afghan Hezb-e-Islami party is not aiming to participate in the country's new government, but will support the new administration unconditionally, the party's leader, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Afghan Hezb-e-Islami party is not aiming to participate in the country's new government, but will support the new administration unconditionally, the party's leader, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

"We do not have any conditions to participate in the government other than the assignment of competent persons," Hekmatyar said, specifying that his party was "not very willing to be a partner in the new government. [But] we support the Taliban [a terrorist group, banned in Russia] in whatever way they form a government, unconditionally."

The Hezb-e-Islami party leader said he was against a coalition government but emphasized that the new government in Afghanistan must comply with the wishes of the Afghans.

Asked about the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group, banned in Russia), Gulbuddin Hekmatyar told Anadolu that there had been false propaganda about IS and other foreign fighters in Afghanistan.

"Their numbers were very few in the past and even less today. It is impossible to consider them as a threat at all," he said.

The Hezb-e-Islami party leader also highlighted Turkey's role, saying that Ankara has been one of Afghanistan's best friends.

A spokesman of the Taliban movement told Sputnik on Tuesday that consultations on the new Afghan government had been concluded and its results would be announced soon.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that the US and the international community were in no rush to recognize the Taliban, which took over the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Turkey Ankara August All Government Best

Recent Stories

Pakistani E-Sports market gains promising momentum ..

Pakistani E-Sports market gains promising momentum amid organizers, sponsors' in ..

4 minutes ago
 COVID claims 52 lives in Hyderabad

COVID claims 52 lives in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 China achieves 20-meter distance kilowatt-level po ..

China achieves 20-meter distance kilowatt-level power transmission

4 minutes ago
 Taliban parade as Biden defends US pullout

Taliban parade as Biden defends US pullout

4 minutes ago
 Myanmar Delegation to Attend Russia's EEF Forum in ..

Myanmar Delegation to Attend Russia's EEF Forum in Person - Organizers

7 minutes ago
 About 200 Ukrainians Request Evacuation From Afgha ..

About 200 Ukrainians Request Evacuation From Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.