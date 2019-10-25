UrduPoint.com
Hezbollah Activists Leave Central Beirut After Calls By Movement Leader - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:00 PM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Activists of the Lebanese-based Shia movement of Hezbollah left the central square of Beirut after calls by their leader Hassan Nasrallah following nine days of mass protests, media reported.

Earlier on Friday, Nasrallah expressed fear that Lebanon may face a new civil war because of the ongoing protests and called on his followers to clear the streets. He also criticized the blockade of roads by protesters, saying that these measures cause difficulties for the Lebanese people. He called on the protesters to choose their representatives and launch a dialogue with President Michel Aoun.

According to the Al-Mayadeen broadcaster, a large number of protesters have left the central square after the speech of Nasrallah.

The situation in Beirut is reportedly stabilizing, but unknown gunmen opened on Friday fire at protesters in the Barbir district, leaving two people injured.

At the same time, other cities of Lebanon are still facing large-scale anti-government demonstrations.

Over the past week, Beirut and other cities in Lebanon have been gripped by protests that were initially sparked by the government's plans to raise money from a tobacco tax and internet calls, but later escalated into violent protests demanding actions to cope with the worsening economic situation, the resignation of the government and snap elections.

Earlier in the week, the Lebanese government approved a 17-point economic reform plan to meet the demonstrators' demands.

