Hezbollah-affiliated Rescuers Say Israel Strike On Ambulance Kills Medic
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Rescuers affiliated with Lebanon's Hezbollah group said a medic was killed and another wounded on Friday in an Israeli strike on one of their ambulances in south Lebanon.
Hezbollah, has traded regular cross-border fire with Israel since the Palestinian group's October 7 attack on southern Israel triggered war in the Gaza Strip.
"An Israeli drone strike targeted an ambulance... One rescuer was martyred and another wounded" in the border town of Naqura, the operations room of the Hezbollah-affiliated Islamic Health Committee told AFP.
Lebanon's state-run National news Agency also said "an enemy drone targeted a Health Committee ambulance in the town of Naqura", reporting casualties.
