Open Menu

Hezbollah-affiliated Rescuers Say Israel Strike On Ambulance Kills Medic

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers say Israel strike on ambulance kills medic

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Rescuers affiliated with Lebanon's Hezbollah group said a medic was killed and another wounded on Friday in an Israeli strike on one of their ambulances in south Lebanon.

Hezbollah, has traded regular cross-border fire with Israel since the Palestinian group's October 7 attack on southern Israel triggered war in the Gaza Strip.

"An Israeli drone strike targeted an ambulance... One rescuer was martyred and another wounded" in the border town of Naqura, the operations room of the Hezbollah-affiliated Islamic Health Committee told AFP.

Lebanon's state-run National news Agency also said "an enemy drone targeted a Health Committee ambulance in the town of Naqura", reporting casualties.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Israel Gaza Lebanon October Border

Recent Stories

Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional glob ..

Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional global market share growth in Q1, ..

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination amon ..

Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime i ..

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation

3 hours ago
 Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accou ..

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

4 hours ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

9 hours ago
 HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

18 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

18 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

18 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World