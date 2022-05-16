UrduPoint.com

Hezbollah Allies Suffer Losses In Lebanon Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Hezbollah allies suffer losses in Lebanon elections

Allies of Lebanese group Hezbollah appear to have suffered losses in Sunday's parliamentary elections in Lebanon, early results showed on Monday

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Allies of Lebanese group Hezbollah appear to have suffered losses in Sunday's parliamentary elections in Lebanon, early results showed on Monday.

Unofficial results showed that Hezbollah and its Shia ally Amal Movement have retained their seats in the 128-seat parliament.

Hezbollah ally, the Free Patriotic Movement, however, won only 17 seats in Sunday's vote, down from 24 in the outgoing parliament.

Hezbollah-allied Druze politicians Wiam Wahhab and Talal Arslan lost their seats in Sunday's elections.

Independents, meanwhile, won five seats in the new assembly, up from only one in the outgoing parliament, according to preliminary results.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Forces Party, an opponent of Hezbollah, is projected to win 21 seats, up from only 15 in the outgoing parliament.

Sunday's parliamentary elections were the first in Lebanon since the 2020 Beirut port explosion that killed more than 200 people, injured thousands and destroyed much of the capital Beirut.

The vote was held amid a deep economic crisis that has grappled the Arab country since late 2019, including a massive Currency depreciation as well as fuel and medical shortages.

Voter turnout in Sunday's polls reached 41%, down from over 49% in the 2018 elections, according to the Interior Ministry. Official results were expected to be announced later Monday.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Interior Ministry Parliament Vote Arslan Beirut Lebanon Sunday 2018 2019 2020 From Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan hits all-time low against US dollar

Pakistan hits all-time low against US dollar

6 minutes ago
 AU deploys pre-election assessment mission to Keny ..

AU deploys pre-election assessment mission to Kenya

2 minutes ago
 Pesco to suspend power supply to several areas due ..

Pesco to suspend power supply to several areas due to maintenance work

2 minutes ago
 Highway police registered 223 cases in two weeks

Highway police registered 223 cases in two weeks

2 minutes ago
 Punjab CM decides to cut down ghee, flour and suga ..

Punjab CM decides to cut down ghee, flour and sugar prices

33 minutes ago
 EU foreign ministers meet amid tensions over 6th s ..

EU foreign ministers meet amid tensions over 6th sanctions package

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.