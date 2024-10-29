Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

(@Abdulla99267510)

BEIRUT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2024) Hezbollah on Tuesday announced the appointment of Naim Qassem as its new leader, succeeding Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed last month.

Qassem, a long-time deputy of Nasrallah, had been serving as the acting leader since martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah.

The organization confirmed his official appointment in a recent statement, emphasizing Qassem's vast experience and dedication to upholding Nasrallah's legacy.

The death of Hassan Nasrallah, who had been the face of Hezbollah and its Secretary General for many years, represents a pivotal moment for both the group and its supporters.

On Sept 28, the Israeli forces targeted different sites of Hezbollah inside Lebanon and martyred Hassan Nasrallah.