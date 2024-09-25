Hezbollah Attack On Tel Aviv 'deeply Concerning': US
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The United States said Wednesday that a missile launched by Hezbollah in Lebanon at Tel Aviv in Israel was "deeply concerning," but that a diplomatic route remains to avoid "all-out war.
"
"It's certainly deeply concerning, obviously to the Israelis, of course, but also to us," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN.
"There is still time and space for a diplomatic solution here to de-escalate the tensions and to prevent an all-out war."
Speaking separately on NBC's "Today Show," Secretary of State Antony Blinken also urged a diplomatic solution to the conflict, which was unleashed after Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel from Gaza.
