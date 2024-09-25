Hezbollah attack on Tel Aviv 'deeply concerning': US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The United States said Wednesday that a missile launched by Hezbollah in Lebanon at Tel Aviv in Israel was "deeply concerning," but that a diplomatic route remains to avoid "all-out war.

"It's certainly deeply concerning, obviously to the Israelis, of course, but also to us," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN.

"There is still time and space for a diplomatic solution here to de-escalate the tensions and to prevent an all-out war."

Speaking separately on NBC's "Today Show," Secretary of State Antony Blinken also urged a diplomatic solution to the conflict, which was unleashed after Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel from Gaza.