UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hezbollah-backed Diab Set To Be Nominated Lebanon PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:39 PM

Hezbollah-backed Diab set to be nominated Lebanon PM

Lebanese academic and former minister Hassan Diab received the backing of Shiite group Hezbollah and looked set Thursday to be named the crisis-wracked country's new prime minister

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Lebanese academic and former minister Hassan Diab received the backing of Shiite group Hezbollah and looked set Thursday to be named the crisis-wracked country's new prime minister.

Caretaker premier Saad Hariri pulled out of the race on Wednesday and his bloc did not nominate any candidate when much-delayed consultations to form a new government got under way at the presidential palace.

The nomination of Diab would yield a lopsided government that observers warn could fuel sectarian tensions on the streets and complicate efforts to secure international aid needed to pull Lebanon back from the brink of default.

Hariri resigned seven weeks ago under pressure from an unprecedented wave of protests demanding a complete overhaul of the political system, leaving the country without a government to tackle its worst ever economic crisis.

Diab, a professor at the American University of Beirut and a former education minister, was endorsed by Hezbollah, which with its allies holds a majority in parliament.

President Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah ally, launched the twice delayed official talks to designate a new prime minister on Thursday, meeting with all parliamentary blocs.

The talks were opened with a meeting between Aoun and Hariri, whose Future Movement did not nominate a candidate and is now expected to be excluded from the next government.

The 49-year-old prominent Sunni leader had in recent days been seen as the most likely choice to head a technocrat-dominated government, but he announced late Wednesday he was pulling out.

"God bless everyone," Hariri said after the meeting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Parliament Beirut Lebanon God All From Government Race

Recent Stories

Masood urges youth to foil Indian conspiracies aga ..

39 minutes ago

Federal Customs Authority warns of online fraud

56 minutes ago

UNSC 'Humanitarian Troika' Asks for 3 Cross-Border ..

1 minute ago

Russia Takes Note of Japan-US Military Ties in Con ..

1 minute ago

'Prime Minister considers minorities equal citizen ..

1 minute ago

Trump Impeachment Shows US More Divided Than Ever

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.