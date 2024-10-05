Open Menu

Hezbollah Battles Troops On Border As Israel Pounds Lebanon

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Hezbollah said Saturday its fighters were confronting Israeli troops in Lebanon's southern border region, where the Israeli military said it struck militants from the freedom fighters movement at a mosque.

Rapidly escalating violence in recent days saw intense Israeli strikes on Hezbollah strongholds across Lebanon as ground troops conducted raids near the border, transforming nearly a year of cross-border exchanges into full-blown war.

In the first reported Israeli air strike on the northern Tripoli region in the current flare-up, Palestinian fighters group Hamas said "Zionist bombardment" of the Beddawi refugee camp killed a commander, Saeed Attallah Ali, as well as his wife and two daughters on Saturday.

The escalation, which this week included Iran's second-ever missile attack on Israel, intensifying Hezbollah rocket fire and strikes claimed by Iran allies from as far away as Yemen, comes just days before the first anniversary of Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.

In downtown Beirut, Ibrahim Nazzal, who is among hundreds of thousands displaced by the violence, said: "We want the war to stop so we can go back to our land.

"All our homes are gone. I don't know what we will go back to."

Nearly a year into the war in the Gaza Strip triggered by the unprecedented Hamas attack, Israel has shifted its focus north, aiming to allow tens of thousands of Israelis displaced by Hezbollah rocket fire to return home.

Israel's military launched an intensified wave of strikes on Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon, killing more than 1,110 people since September 23.

On the ground, Hezbollah said early Saturday its fighters were engaged in clashes with Israeli troops in the border area after earlier saying they had forced soldiers to retreat.

The Israeli military said its forces had killed 250 Hezbollah fighters in the border area this week, and early Saturday struck a militant "command centre located inside a mosque" in the town of Bint Jbeil.

