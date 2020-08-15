UrduPoint.com
Hezbollah Calls Speculation Around The Hague's Verdict On Hariri Assassination 'Dangerous'

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:50 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday that the decision of the special tribunal in The Hague on the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri could be used in the interests of certain forces in the Arab country and abroad.

Hariri was killed in a terrorist attack in Beirut on February 14, 2005.

"It does not matter whether the verdict is declared or not. It is important for us, as Lebanese, to be careful, as there are those who will try to use [The Hague's] decision in Lebanon and beyond to strike at Hezbollah," Nasrallah said.

The Lebanese Shiite leader said that his supporters did not recognize the special tribunal's verdict, as they had their own position on the case of Hariri's murder.

The final judgment was supposed to be announced on August 7 but was postponed until Tuesday in the wake of the explosion in the port of Beirut last week, which killed more than 170 people.

