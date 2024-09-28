Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

(@Abdulla99267510)

Hezbollah confirms martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah

BEIRUT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2024) Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance movement, has confirmed the martyrdom of its Chief Hassan Nasrallah, the International media reported on Saturday.

On Friday, Israel bombed the southern region of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, resulting in the martyrdom of two individuals and leaving several others injured. This was the most intense Israeli bombing of Beirut in the last five days, with four buildings damaged in the southern town due to the attacks.

Earlier, the Israeli army claimed that Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader, had been killed in the Beirut attack. Now, Hezbollah has confirmed the martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah. In a statement, Hezbollah said that Hassan Nasrallah has been martyred. The group further stated that their struggle against Israel will continue, and they will persist in supporting Gaza and Palestine while defending Lebanon.

Who was Hassan Nasrallah?

Hassan Nasrallah became the Secretary General of Hezbollah at the age of just 32, following the assassination of his predecessor Abbas Al-Mousawi by an Israeli gunship helicopter in 1992.

He studied politics and Quranic teachings for three years in Najaf, Iraq, where he met the leader of the Lebanese Amal militia, Sayyid Abbas Al-Mousawi. In 1978, Hassan Nasrallah was expelled from Iraq.

After Lebanon became engulfed in civil war, Hassan Nasrallah joined the Amal movement, where he was appointed as a political representative of the Amal militia in the Beqaa Valley.

Following the Israeli invasion of Beirut in 1982, Hassan Nasrallah separated from Amal and joined Hezbollah. Under his leadership, Hezbollah emerged as a significant adversary to Israel, with Nasrallah insisting that Israel remains a genuine threat.

Since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, Hezbollah has been engaging in daily confrontations with Israeli soldiers along the Lebanon-Israel border.