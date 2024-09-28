Open Menu

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Martyred In Israeli Attack

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 28, 2024 | 05:15 PM

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

Hezbollah confirms martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah

BEIRUT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2024) Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance movement, has confirmed the martyrdom of its Chief Hassan Nasrallah, the International media reported on Saturday.

On Friday, Israel bombed the southern region of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, resulting in the martyrdom of two individuals and leaving several others injured. This was the most intense Israeli bombing of Beirut in the last five days, with four buildings damaged in the southern town due to the attacks.

Earlier, the Israeli army claimed that Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader, had been killed in the Beirut attack. Now, Hezbollah has confirmed the martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah. In a statement, Hezbollah said that Hassan Nasrallah has been martyred. The group further stated that their struggle against Israel will continue, and they will persist in supporting Gaza and Palestine while defending Lebanon.

Who was Hassan Nasrallah?

Hassan Nasrallah became the Secretary General of Hezbollah at the age of just 32, following the assassination of his predecessor Abbas Al-Mousawi by an Israeli gunship helicopter in 1992.

He studied politics and Quranic teachings for three years in Najaf, Iraq, where he met the leader of the Lebanese Amal militia, Sayyid Abbas Al-Mousawi. In 1978, Hassan Nasrallah was expelled from Iraq.

After Lebanon became engulfed in civil war, Hassan Nasrallah joined the Amal movement, where he was appointed as a political representative of the Amal militia in the Beqaa Valley.

Following the Israeli invasion of Beirut in 1982, Hassan Nasrallah separated from Amal and joined Hezbollah. Under his leadership, Hezbollah emerged as a significant adversary to Israel, with Nasrallah insisting that Israel remains a genuine threat.

Since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, Hezbollah has been engaging in daily confrontations with Israeli soldiers along the Lebanon-Israel border.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Army Israel Palestine Gaza Iraq Beirut Lebanon October Border Media From

Recent Stories

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

5 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

18 hours ago
 UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

21 hours ago
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

21 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

22 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

22 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

22 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

23 hours ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From World