Hezbollah Chief Says Attack Targeted Israeli Base Near Tel Aviv
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said his group's large-scale attack on Israel on Sunday targeted a military intelligence base near Tel Aviv and denied Israel destroyed thousands of the group's rockets launchers.
Israel launched air strikes into Lebanon on Sunday, saying it destroyed "thousands" of Hezbollah rocket launchers and thwarted a major attack, while Hezbollah said it delivered a drone and rocket barrage of its own.
The "main target for the operation" inside Israel was "the Glilot base -- the main Israeli military intelligence base", around 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the Israel-Lebanon border, Nasrallah said in a televised speech.
The Israeli army said Hezbollah failed to strike the installation.
"I can confirm that there were no hits at the Glilot base," a spokesperson for the Israeli military told AFP.
According to Israeli media reports, the base hosts headquarters of the Mossad spy agency, which has never revealed its address.
"Talk about how the resistance (Hezbollah) was going to launch 8,000 or 6,000 rockets and drones and that (Israel) thwarted this... are false claims", Nasrallah said, adding that only "dozens of rocket launchers" were destroyed.
Nasrallah said his group carried out a two-phased attack, firstly launching "340 Katyusha rockets" at 11 Israeli military positions in northern Israel and the annexed Golan Heights.
Then, drones launched from south Lebanon but also from east Lebanon's Bekaa valley near the Syrian border for the first time targeted positions deeper in Israel, Nasrallah added.
He said the secondary target was an Israeli base in Ein Shemer, alleging that a number of drones reached their target "but the enemy is silent".
Ein Shemer is a military airport used for Israeli drones, about 70 kilometres from the border.
Hezbollah has traded near-daily cross-border fire with Israeli forces throughout the Gaza war, saying its attacks are in support of Palestinian ally Hamas.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From World
-
Olympic gold medallist Zheng into US Open 2nd round2 hours ago
-
Russia's largest strike in weeks hits Ukraine's power grid2 hours ago
-
New Israeli evacuation orders halt UN aid operation in war-shattered Gaza3 hours ago
-
Gauff rolls into US Open 2nd round, Djokovic under the lights3 hours ago
-
'Like drugs, I guess': Thiem faces retirement without 'high' of winning3 hours ago
-
SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission to make history with first private spacewalk3 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 1 results - 1st update3 hours ago
-
At least 132 killed in Sudan flooding: health ministry3 hours ago
-
Search called off after American killed in Iceland ice cave collapse4 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Gauff launch US Open title defences4 hours ago
-
Spain PM heads to W.Africa as migrant arrivals surge4 hours ago
-
Defending champs Djokovic, Gauff headline US Open Day 14 hours ago