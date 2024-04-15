Hezbollah Claims Attack On Israeli Troops Who Had Crossed Border
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Lebanon's Hezbollah claimed Monday it had detonated "explosive devices" targeting Israeli soldiers who the group said had crossed into Lebanese territory.
Israel's army said four soldiers were wounded overnight in an explosion "in the area of the northern border", but without specifying on which side of the frontier.
One of the soldiers was "severely injured" it said.
It was the first time Hezbollah claimed such an attack in six months of near daily cross-border clashes between the group and Israel since the Gaza war broke out.
Hezbollah fighters "planted explosive devices in the Tal Ismail area" inside Lebanon, detonating them after Israeli soldiers "crossed the border", the group said in a statement.
The incident came as tensions have soared over Iran's missile and drone attacks from late Saturday on Israel in retaliation for a deadly strike on Tehran's consulate in Damascus.
The violence flaring between Israel and Hezbollah has largely been contained to the border area.
It has killed at least 364 people in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah fighters but also including at least 70 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
In Israel, the military says 10 soldiers and eight civilians have been killed since hostilities began.
Tens of thousands of civilians have fled their homes on both sides of the border.
Recent Stories
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
More Stories From World
-
France hosts Sudan conference a year into 'forgotten' war3 minutes ago
-
Four wounded in Sydney church stabbing: emergency officials13 minutes ago
-
Oil sinks on de-escalation hopes despite Iran strike23 minutes ago
-
Beijing half marathon probes 'embarrassing' win by Chinese runner33 minutes ago
-
'The country failed': S. Korea ferry victims' families 10 years on1 hour ago
-
Macron says Olympic opening ceremony could move from river to stadium if security threat1 hour ago
-
Shakira, Taylor Swift, Men in Black? Coachella 2024 takeaways2 hours ago
-
Marcos says will not hand Duterte to ICC over drug war2 hours ago
-
Shakira, Taylor Swift, Men in Black? Coachella 2024 takeaways3 hours ago
-
Top Syrian officer faces war crimes charges in Swedish court3 hours ago
-
Police probe killer's targeting of women in Sydney mall attack3 hours ago
-
Doja Cat leads powerful cast of women commanding Coachella day three4 hours ago