Hezbollah Claims Downing Of Israeli Drone In Southern Lebanon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Hezbollah Claims Downing of Israeli Drone in Southern Lebanon

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The Lebanese Shiite movement, Hezbollah, said on Monday that it has destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Israeli armed forces in the country's southern area of Blida.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces reported that its drone had crashed on Lebanese soil while conducting a military operation on the border.

"This morning, the Islamic Resistance [Hezbollah's military wing] hit a drone belonging to hostile Israel. It violated Lebanon's airspace in the vicinity of the Blida settlement in the country's south," Hezbollah said in a statement.

The Lebanese authorities have repeatedly filed complaints with the UN Security Council over regular breaches of the country's airspace by Israel's drones and military aircraft. The command of the Lebanese army reports activities of the Israeli aviation above Lebanon on an almost daily basis.

More Stories From World

