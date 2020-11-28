UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hezbollah Condemns Assassination Of Iranian Physicist, Calls It 'Terrorist Attack'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 03:59 PM

Hezbollah Condemns Assassination of Iranian Physicist, Calls It 'Terrorist Attack'

He Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah on Saturday strongly criticized the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a Iranian nuclear physicist and the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's innovation center, and called it a "terrorist attack."

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) The Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah on Saturday strongly criticized the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a Iranian nuclear physicist and the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's innovation center, and called it a "terrorist attack."

Gunmen attacked Fakhrizadeh on Friday in the town of Absard in the Tehran region, and the physicist died later from his wounds in a hospital. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has accused Israel of being behind the assassination.

"Hezbollah strongly condemns the terrorist attack that resulted in the death of prominent scholar and teacher Mohsen Fakhrizadeh," the movement said in a statement, as quoted by the Lebanese Al-Jadeed tv channel.

Hezbollah also expressed condolences to Fakhrizadeh's family and the Iranian leadership.

The movement said that Iran was capable of defending its scientists and officials in light of continuous external threats.

"We are convinced that the Islamic Republic [of Iran] is capable of resisting all these threats, detecting criminals and stopping those who threaten the lives of Iranian scientists and representatives of the country's leadership, whoever they are," the movement added.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the killing of the nuclear scientist appeared to involve Israel in some way and should be condemned by the international community, while Rouhani has vowed to respond to the assassination at a "right time."

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Israel Iran Nuclear Died Tehran Criminals Family TV All From

Recent Stories

Bilawal strongly criticizes termination of PSM’s ..

3 minutes ago

Red Bull boss welcomes Ferrari u-turn on engine fr ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan's earn respect through successful foreign ..

1 minute ago

Brexit talks resume in London as clock ticks down

2 minutes ago

15 deaths, 738 new cases of COVID-19 reported in P ..

2 minutes ago

US Federal Appeals Court Rejects Trump's Pennsylva ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.