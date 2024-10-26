Hezbollah condemns Israel strikes on Iran as 'dangerous escalation'

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Lebanon's Hezbollah warned Saturday of a "dangerous escalation" in the region, saying Washington bears "full responsibility" for the "treacherous" raids on Iran launched by its Israeli ally.

"Hezbollah strongly condemns the treacherous Zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and considers it a dangerous escalation at the level of the entire region," Hezbollah said in a statement.

The United States "bears full responsibility for the massacres, tragedies and pain" caused by Israel, it added.

The Israeli strikes were also condemned by Lebanon's foreign ministry, which described them as a "violation of Iran's sovereignty and a serious threat to regional" security.

It called on the UN Security Council and other world bodies to "put an end to Israel's military escalation" in the region.

Israeli warplanes hit military bases and missile sites in several Iranian provinces Saturday in retaliation for a missile barrage earlier this month.

Iran said two soldiers died in the attacks.