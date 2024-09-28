Hezbollah Confirms Leader Nasrallah's Death
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Lebanon's Hezbollah group on Saturday confirmed its leader Hassan Nasrallah had been killed, after Israel said it had "eliminated" him in a strike on south Beirut a day earlier.
"Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, has joined his great, immortal martyr comrades whom he led for about 30 years," Hezbollah said in a statement.
The statement confirmed he was killed with other group members "following the treacherous Zionist strike on the southern suburbs" of Beirut.
In central Beirut, AFP journalists heard a passerby screaming, "Oh my God", while women wept in the streets right after Hezbollah announced the news.
Israeli jets pounded Beirut's south and its outskirts throughout the night into Saturday in the most intense attacks on the Hezbollah stronghold since the group and Israel last went to war in 2006.
Recent Stories
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
More Stories From World
-
59 dead in Nepal as downpours trigger floods2 minutes ago
-
Sinner 'surprised' as doping case reignites with WADA appeal22 minutes ago
-
Iran supreme leader condemns 'short-sighted' Israeli policy after Lebanon strikes32 minutes ago
-
PEA honors exceptional achievements at academic excellence awards52 minutes ago
-
Paul stunned by Machac as Japan Open upsets keep coming52 minutes ago
-
Lebanon security source says new Israeli strike on south Beirut52 minutes ago
-
EU recommends airlines avoid Lebanese, Israeli airspace52 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka scent series victory as New Zealand 199-5 after follow-on52 minutes ago
-
Sinner 'disappointed and surprised' by WADA appeal over doping case52 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says nine killed in Russian strikes on hospital1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz attends US president’s reception2 hours ago
-
Paul stunned by Machac as Japan Open upsets keep coming2 hours ago