Hezbollah Delegation Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry for Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) A delegation of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, headed by parliamentary faction leader Mohammad Raad, has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry for negotiations, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

Raad last paid a visit to Russia in 2011.