Fri 07th August 2020

Hezbollah Denies Storing Weaponry in Beirut Port - Movement Leader

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Reports claiming that Hezbollah kept arms or missiles in a warehouse in the exploded Beirut port are false, movement leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday in a televised address.

"We categorically deny that of any of our substances or missiles were stored in Beirut," Nasrallah said, adding that attempts to link Hezbollah to the blast were groundless.

The movement leader also refuted reports that Hezbollah was controlling the Beirut port, and urged justice for those aiming to escalate tensions in the Lebanese society by spreading false rumors about the situation.

"There are attempts to take advantage of the situation politically. We are convinced that the present time is not the most suitable moment for settling political and cross-party relations," Nasrallah said.

Late on Tuesday, the powerful explosion took place at the port of the Lebanese capital, killing over 150 people and injuring about 5,000 more, per the latest estimates. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the port's customs services in 2014. The city has been declared a disaster site, with a state of emergency in place for two weeks.

