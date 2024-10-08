Hezbollah Deputy Chief Says Supports Lebanon Efforts For Ceasefire
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem said Tuesday the Lebanese group supported Lebanese efforts for a ceasefire with Israel, after two weeks of heavy Israeli strikes that killed its leader.
"We support the political efforts that (Lebanese Parliament Speaker) Nabih Berri is undertaking towards a ceasefire," Qassem said in a televised speech.
After nearly a year of cross-border clashes, Israel intensified its bombing campaign on September 23, killing more than 1,100 people and displacing over a million people since, according to official figures.
A massive Israeli strike killed the Shiite party's leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs on September 27.
"Once a ceasefire is achieved, diplomacy can look into all the other details," Qassem said on Tuesday.
