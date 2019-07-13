Hezbollah Head Says Trump Administration Aims to Open Communication Channels With Movement

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of the Hezbollah movement, said that US President Donald Trump's administration sought to open channels of communication with the Shiite group.

"The Trump administration is seeking to open channels of communication with Hezbollah via intermediaries," Nasrallah said, as quoted by Al-Manar broadcaster.