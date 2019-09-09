UrduPoint.com
Hezbollah Intercepts Israeli Drone At Lebanese-Israeli Border - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 09:30 AM

Hezbollah Intercepts Israeli Drone at Lebanese-Israeli Border - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The Lebanese movement Hezbollah said Monday that an Israeli drone was shot down at the border with Israel, local media reported.

According to the Al Mayadeen channel, the drone was intercepted and seized near the settlement of Ramiyah.

The Hezbollah reportedly fired the drone after it crossed the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon flared up in late August following an Israeli drone strike on a media office belonging to the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement near Beirut and attack on Palestinian militant positions in eastern Lebanon.

Earlier this month, Israeli drones dropped flammables on a Lebanese grove near the border in an anti-Hezbollah operation. In response, several anti-tank missiles were launched from Lebanon, targeting facilities in northern Israel, and prompting the Israeli military to fire some 100 projectiles on its neighbor's southern settlements.

