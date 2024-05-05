Hezbollah Launches Rockets At Israel After Deadly South Lebanon Strike
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) A local official and state media in Lebanon said an Israeli strike on a southern village on Sunday killed several people from the same family, with Hezbollah announcing rocket fire in retaliation.
Israel and Hezbollah groups have exchanged regular cross-border fire regularly.
Fighting has intensified in recent weeks, with Israel striking deeper into Lebanese territory, while Hezbollah has stepped up its missile and drone attacks on military positions in northern Israel.
Lebanon's state-run National news Agency said the strike in Mais al-Jabal killed "four people from a single family", updating an earlier reported toll of three dead in the raid it said was carried out by Israeli aircraft.
It identified them as a man, a woman and their children aged 12 and 21, and said two other people were wounded.
A Lebanese security source, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, confirmed the strike killed "four civilians".
Mais al-Jabal municipality chief Abdelmoneim Shukair had earlier told AFP that three people were killed, saying they were a couple and their son.
Hezbollah in a statement said it fired "dozens of Katyusha and Falaq rockets" at Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel "in response to the horrific crime that the Israeli enemy committed in Mais al-Jabal".
The Lebanese movement has repeatedly declared that only a ceasefire in Gaza will put an end to its attacks on Israel, which it says are in support of Gazans and its ally Hamas.
Both the United States and France have made diplomatic efforts to calm tensions on the Lebanese-Israeli border.
In Lebanon, at least 390 people have been killed in nearly seven months of cross-border violence, mostly militants but also more than 70 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
Israel says 11 soldiers and nine civilians have been killed on its side of the border.
Tens of thousands of people have been displaced on both sides.
Recent Stories
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
More Stories From World
-
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative22 minutes ago
-
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2 ..22 minutes ago
-
Local official says Israeli strike kills 3 in south Lebanon1 hour ago
-
Teenager turns self in after attack on German politician2 hours ago
-
Russia says forces seized village in eastern Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Togo ruling party wins legislative vote in boost for Gnassingbe2 hours ago
-
Race against time to rescue Brazil flood victims after dozens killed2 hours ago
-
PM expresses condolences on death of Prince Badr Bin Abdul Mohsen2 hours ago
-
Miss Martini aims to bring drag joy to France's Olympic show3 hours ago
-
'Hypnotised' Wilson into second World Snooker final3 hours ago
-
Golf: US PGA Byron Nelson tournament scores3 hours ago
-
Hamas, Israel, entrench positions at Gaza truce talks3 hours ago