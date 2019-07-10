UrduPoint.com
Hezbollah Lawmaker Calls US Sanctions On Lebanese Parliament Members Humiliating

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:20 AM

Hezbollah Lawmaker Calls US Sanctions on Lebanese Parliament Members Humiliating

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) US sanctions against Lebanon's Hezbollah officials are humiliating, Ali Fayyad, the Hezbollah lawmaker from the Development and Liberation parliamentary block, said.

On Tuesday, the United States imposed sanctions on Hezbollah internal security chief and two of the party's politicians, accusing them of being Iranian proxies.

"The US decision on sanctions, first of all, humiliates the Lebanese people," Fayyad said as quoted by the NNA news agency.

The lawmaker stressed the need for an official position from the Lebanese cabinet of ministers and parliament with regard to everything related the country's sovereignty.

