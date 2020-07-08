UrduPoint.com
Hezbollah Leader Says Calls For Pivoting East Do Not Mean Refusal Of US Assistance

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday that the call to open the Lebanese economy in the eastern direction does not mean refusal of US assistance.

In June, Nasrallah urged the crisis-struck country to seek economic opportunities in the east, especially in China.

"Hezbollah is not against the US providing aid to Lebanon. The turn eastward does not mean ending relations with the West. We are in favor of relations with any state that is ready to help, with the exception of Israel," Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

Lebanon is currently suffering from the worst economic crisis in 30 years, which has led to ongoing mass protests.

