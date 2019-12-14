UrduPoint.com
Hezbollah Leader Says Lebanon Will Face Difficulties In Forming New Government

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 05:20 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the Lebanese Shia movement of Hezbollah, said that the country would face difficulties while trying to form a new government.

On October 29, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his cabinet resigned amid the massive opposition protests across the country.

"The formation of the government will not be an easy process, which means the loss of time for Lebanese people ... Lebanon is facing the worst economic crisis in its history and any government needs internal stability," Nasrallah said on Friday, as broadcast by Al-Manar tv channel.

He expressed hope that the new prime minister would be elected by the majority of Lebanese people and after the parliamentary consultations.

Nasrallah added that the next government must include representatives of all significant political forces so that no party could accuse another one of the problems faced by the country.

The protests in Lebanon began on October 17 after the government said it would introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Despite the measure being scrapped, and the cabinet being dismissed, people have remained in the streets to demand economic reforms, specifically in the banking sector.

